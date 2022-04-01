How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Seattle Kraken Game Live Online on April 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 1, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Seattle Kraken face the Vegas Golden Knights. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Kraken vs. Vegas Golden Knights

In Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Las Vegas, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Seattle Kraken vs. Vegas Golden Knights on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Seattle and Las Vegas, you can stream Seattle Kraken vs. Vegas Golden Knights, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $69.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv Price: $89.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Seattle Kraken Game Preview: Vegas visits Seattle following shutout win

Vegas Golden Knights (37-28-4, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Seattle Kraken (21-40-6, eighth in the Pacific)

Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas visits Seattle after the Golden Knights shut out Seattle 3-0. Logan Thompson earned the victory in the net for Vegas after collecting 22 saves.

The Kraken are 5-15-0 against opponents in the Pacific. Seattle averages 8.7 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Western Conference. Vince Dunn leads the team serving 53 total minutes.

The Golden Knights are 13-5-1 against opponents in the Pacific. Vegas is 24th in the Western Conference with 34.1 shots per game and is averaging 3.1 goals.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yanni Gourde leads the Kraken with 39 points, scoring 16 goals and adding 23 assists. Dunn has eight assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Jonathan Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with 55 points, scoring 26 goals and adding 29 assists. Chandler Stephenson has six assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kraken: Brandon Tanev: out for season (knee), Jaden Schwartz: day to day (upper body), Haydn Fleury: day to day (upper body).

Golden Knights: Laurent Brossoit: day to day (undisclosed), Nicolas Hague: day to day (lower body), William Carrier: day to day (lower body).