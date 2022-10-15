How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Seattle Kraken Game Live Online on October 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Seattle Kraken face the Vegas Golden Knights. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Kraken vs. Vegas Golden Knights

In Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Las Vegas, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Seattle Kraken vs. Vegas Golden Knights on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Seattle and Las Vegas, you can stream Seattle Kraken vs. Vegas Golden Knights, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Vegas Golden Knights (1-0-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (0-0-1, second in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.

Seattle had a 27-49-6 record overall and went 6-20-0 in Pacific Division games last season. The Kraken scored 213 goals while giving up 284 last season for a -71 goal differential.

Vegas went 43-31-8 overall and 16-7-3 in division games last season. Goalies for the Golden Knights averaged 27.0 saves per game last season while conceding 3.0 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Jaden Schwartz: day to day (lower body), Chris Driedger: out (knee), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body).

Golden Knights: William Carrier: day to day (abdomen), Laurent Brossoit: out (hip), Robin Lehner: out (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Daniil Miromanov: out (undisclosed), Shea Weber: out (ankle).