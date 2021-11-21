How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Seattle Kraken Game Live Online on November 21, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the Seattle Kraken face the Washington Capitals. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Kraken vs. Washington Capitals

In Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. While in Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Seattle Kraken vs. Washington Capitals on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Seattle and Washington, you can stream Seattle Kraken vs. Washington Capitals, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Washington Capitals vs. Seattle Kraken Game Preview: Washington visits Seattle after Sheary's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

Washington Capitals (11-2-5, second in the Metropolitan) vs. Seattle Kraken (4-12-1, eighth in the Pacific)

Seattle; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kraken +109, Capitals -131; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits the Seattle Kraken after Conor Sheary scored two goals in the Capitals’ 4-0 win over the Sharks.

The Kraken have gone 3-6-0 in home games. Seattle ranks ninth in the Western Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game, led by Jordan Eberle with nine.

The Capitals are 6-1-2 in road games. Washington is sixth in the league averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Alex Ovechkin with 14.

The teams face off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eberle has 14 total points for the Kraken, nine goals and five assists. Jaden Schwartz has 10 points over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 29 points, scoring 14 goals and registering 15 assists. Tom Wilson has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 2-8-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .846 save percentage.

Capitals: 6-2-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while allowing two goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kraken: Mason Appleton: day to day (lower body).

Capitals: Lars Eller: day to day (health protocols).