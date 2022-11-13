How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Seattle Kraken Game Live Online on November 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Seattle Kraken face the Winnipeg Jets. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Kraken vs. Winnipeg Jets

In Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Seattle Kraken vs. Winnipeg Jets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Seattle, you can stream Seattle Kraken vs. Winnipeg Jets, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Winnipeg Jets vs. Seattle Kraken Game Preview: Kraken host the Jets in Western Conference action

Winnipeg Jets (8-3-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (8-5-2, third in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kraken -129, Jets +108; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken and the Winnipeg Jets square off in Western Conference action.

Seattle has a 3-4-1 record in home games and an 8-5-2 record overall. The Kraken have an 8-2-2 record in games they score at least three goals.

Winnipeg has a 3-3-1 record in road games and an 8-3-1 record overall. The Jets have gone 7-1-0 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the fourth time these teams square off this season. The Jets won 4-3 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andre Burakovsky has four goals and nine assists for the Kraken. Jared McCann has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Mark Scheifele has eight goals and two assists for the Jets. Josh Morrissey has one goal and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Jets: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Chris Driedger: out (knee), Philipp Grubauer: out (lower-body), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body).

Jets: Logan Stanley: out (undisclosed), Morgan Barron: out (wrist), Nikolaj Ehlers: out (undisclosed).