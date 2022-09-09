How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on September 9, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, September 9, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Apple TV+.

Seattle Mariners vs. Atlanta Braves

In Seattle, Atlanta, and nationally the game will be streaming on Apple TV+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

For the 2022 season, games that air on Apple TV+ will be free to all viewers. You can watch Friday Night Baseball in the Apple TV app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, VIZIO Smart TVs, and Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes. You can also stream it on your browser, including on Android devices at tv.apple.com.

“Friday Night Baseball” live pre- and postgame coverage will be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former Major League Baseball (MLB) players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Seattle Mariners vs. Atlanta Braves game won’t be available since it is on Apple TV+.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Apple TV+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

Atlanta Braves vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Braves visit the Mariners to begin 3-game series

Atlanta Braves (86-51, second in the NL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (77-60, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (7-5, 4.01 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 175 strikeouts); Mariners: Robbie Ray (12-8, 3.45 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 183 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -118, Mariners -102; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Atlanta Braves on Friday to open a three-game series.

Seattle has a 36-30 record at home and a 77-60 record overall. The Mariners are 49-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Atlanta has an 86-51 record overall and a 39-26 record on the road. Braves hitters have a collective .446 slugging percentage to rank second in the NL.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France has 22 doubles, 18 home runs and 71 RBI while hitting .278 for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 12-for-42 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley leads the Braves with a .285 batting average, and has 36 doubles, two triples, 35 home runs, 46 walks and 89 RBI. Michael Harris II is 18-for-39 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 8-2, .222 batting average, 1.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

Braves: 7-3, .263 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Darren O’Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)