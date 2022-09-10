How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on September 10, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 9:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Braves take road win streak into game against the Mariners

Atlanta Braves (87-51, first in the NL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (77-61, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (13-5, 2.48 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 149 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (6-3, 3.15 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 109 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -138, Mariners +116; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they play the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle has a 36-31 record in home games and a 77-61 record overall. The Mariners have the fifth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.48.

Atlanta has a 40-26 record in road games and an 87-51 record overall. The Braves are 48-10 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France is fourth on the Mariners with a .278 batting average, and has 23 doubles, 18 home runs, 31 walks and 71 RBI. Julio Rodriguez is 13-for-40 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Dansby Swanson has 30 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 82 RBI for the Braves. Austin Riley is 10-for-39 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .225 batting average, 2.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Braves: 8-2, .262 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Darren O’Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)