How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on September 10, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 9:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Atlanta Braves

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Seattle Mariners games all year long.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Seattle Mariners vs. Atlanta Braves. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

Atlanta Braves vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Braves take road win streak into game against the Mariners

Atlanta Braves (87-51, first in the NL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (77-61, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (13-5, 2.48 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 149 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (6-3, 3.15 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 109 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -138, Mariners +116; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they play the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle has a 36-31 record in home games and a 77-61 record overall. The Mariners have the fifth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.48.

Atlanta has a 40-26 record in road games and an 87-51 record overall. The Braves are 48-10 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France is fourth on the Mariners with a .278 batting average, and has 23 doubles, 18 home runs, 31 walks and 71 RBI. Julio Rodriguez is 13-for-40 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Dansby Swanson has 30 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 82 RBI for the Braves. Austin Riley is 10-for-39 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .225 batting average, 2.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Braves: 8-2, .262 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Darren O’Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)

