How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners Series Live Online on May 4, 2021: Streaming/TV

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2 and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

Trey Mancini and the Orioles will take on the Mariners Tuesday. Orioles: Jorge Lopez (1-3, 7.48 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) and Mariners: Justin Dunn (1-0, 3.98 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Mariners are 8-7 in home games in 2020. Seattle is averaging 3.9 RBI per game this season. Mitch Haniger leads the team with 23 total runs batted in.

The Orioles are 10-5 on the road. Baltimore is slugging .374 as a unit. Cedric Mullins leads the team with a slugging percentage of .553.

The Orioles won the last meeting 5-3. Cole Sulser earned his first victory and Mullins went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Baltimore. Anthony Misiewicz took his first loss for Seattle.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
MASN2≥ $84.99------
Root Sports Northwest≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: MASN2 and Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

