How to Watch Orioles vs. Mariners Game Live Online on May 5, 2021: TV Channels/Live Stream
On Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles
- When: Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT
- TV: MASN and Root Sports Northwest
- Stream: Watch with
In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN. Both RSNs are available with a .
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest or MASN, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.
How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV
- Click “” to activate the promotion
- Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
- You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
- After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
Seattle and Baltimore will meet on Wednesday. Orioles: John Means (3-0, 1.70 ERA, .84 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (1-1, 4.40 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 27 strikeouts).
The Mariners are 9-7 on their home turf. The Seattle offense has compiled a .206 batting average as a team this season, Mitch Haniger leads the team with a mark of .261.
The Orioles are 10-6 on the road. Baltimore has hit 30 home runs as a team this season. Cedric Mullins leads the team with five, averaging one every 23.6 at-bats.
The Mariners won the last meeting 5-2. Rafael Montero earned his third victory and Kyle Lewis went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Seattle. Travis Lakins Sr. registered his third loss for Baltimore.
