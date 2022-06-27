How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on June 27, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, June 27, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2 and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Seattle Mariners games all year long.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Mariners host the Orioles to open 3-game series

Baltimore Orioles (34-40, fifth in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (34-40, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Tyler Wells (5-4, 3.34 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (2-2, 3.12 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -155, Orioles +133; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners open a three-game series at home against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.

Seattle is 15-18 at home and 34-40 overall. The Mariners are 25-6 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Baltimore has a 16-23 record in road games and a 34-40 record overall. The Orioles have gone 24-10 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesse Winker has 11 doubles, six home runs and 30 RBI for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 13-for-39 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Anthony Santander leads Baltimore with 13 home runs while slugging .424. Austin Hays is 10-for-41 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .234 batting average, 2.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Orioles: 7-3, .232 batting average, 1.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Ty France: 10-Day IL (elbow), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (oblique), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)