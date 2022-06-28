How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on June 28, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2 and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Seattle Mariners games all year long.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Mariners host Baltimore Orioles, look to end home losing streak

Baltimore Orioles (35-40, fifth in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (34-41, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (2-1, 1.71 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Mariners: Robbie Ray (6-6, 4.07 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -176, Orioles +151; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners are looking to end their four-game home slide with a win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Seattle has a 34-41 record overall and a 15-19 record in home games. The Mariners are 28-6 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Baltimore is 17-23 on the road and 35-40 overall. The Orioles have a 25-10 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez has 11 home runs, 22 walks and 35 RBI while hitting .269 for the Mariners. Jesse Winker is 10-for-26 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Austin Hays ranks third on the Orioles with a .284 batting average, and has 19 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 19 walks and 45 RBI. Cedric Mullins is 11-for-35 with four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .212 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Orioles: 7-3, .230 batting average, 1.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Luis Torrens: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ty France: 10-Day IL (elbow), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (oblique), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)