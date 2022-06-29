 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on June 29, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2 and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Seattle Mariners games all year long.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MASN2 and Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Mariners take on the Orioles with series tied 1-1

Baltimore Orioles (35-41, fifth in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (35-41, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Austin Voth (0-0, 7.81 ERA, 1.92 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Mariners: Chris Flexen (3-8, 4.31 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -146, Orioles +125; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners and Baltimore Orioles play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Seattle has gone 16-19 in home games and 35-41 overall. The Mariners have hit 79 total home runs to rank seventh in the AL.

Baltimore has a 35-41 record overall and a 17-24 record in road games. The Orioles are 25-10 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Mariners are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez has 15 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 35 RBI for the Mariners. Jesse Winker is 10-for-28 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Austin Hays has 19 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 45 RBI for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 8-for-33 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .215 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Orioles: 6-4, .218 batting average, 2.22 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Luis Torrens: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ty France: 10-Day IL (elbow), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (oblique), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

