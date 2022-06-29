MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on June 29, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2 and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Mariners take on the Orioles with series tied 1-1

Baltimore Orioles (35-41, fifth in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (35-41, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Austin Voth (0-0, 7.81 ERA, 1.92 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Mariners: Chris Flexen (3-8, 4.31 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -146, Orioles +125; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners and Baltimore Orioles play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Seattle has gone 16-19 in home games and 35-41 overall. The Mariners have hit 79 total home runs to rank seventh in the AL.

Baltimore has a 35-41 record overall and a 17-24 record in road games. The Orioles are 25-10 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Mariners are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez has 15 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 35 RBI for the Mariners. Jesse Winker is 10-for-28 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Austin Hays has 19 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 45 RBI for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 8-for-33 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .215 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Orioles: 6-4, .218 batting average, 2.22 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Luis Torrens: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ty France: 10-Day IL (elbow), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (oblique), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)