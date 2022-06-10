How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on June 10, 2022: Streaming Options/TV

On Friday, June 10, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Boston Red Sox

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Seattle Mariners vs. Boston Red Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Boston Red Sox vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Mariners host the Red Sox in first of 3-game series

Boston Red Sox (30-28, fourth in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (26-31, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Rich Hill (2-3, 4.40 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Mariners: Marco Gonzales (3-6, 3.59 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Boston Red Sox to start a three-game series.

Seattle has gone 12-10 at home and 26-31 overall. The Mariners have a 20-10 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Boston has a 17-14 record on the road and a 30-28 record overall. The Red Sox have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.64.

The teams meet Friday for the fifth time this season. The Red Sox are up 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France has 10 doubles and nine home runs for the Mariners. Eugenio Suarez is 11-for-35 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 23 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs for the Red Sox. Alex Verdugo is 13-for-39 with four doubles and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .239 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Red Sox: 7-3, .235 batting average, 2.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (right shouler), Ken Giles: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)