MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on June 11, 2022: Streaming Options

MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on June 11, 2022
On Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Seattle Mariners vs. Boston Red Sox
- When: Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT
- TV: NESN and Root Sports Northwest
In Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest. In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN.
Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.
All Live TV Streaming Options
Boston Red Sox vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Red Sox meet the Mariners with 1-0 series lead
Boston Red Sox (31-28, fourth in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (26-32, fourth in the AL West)
Seattle; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Michael Wacha (4-1, 1.99 ERA, .91 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (1-1, 3.38 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -120, Red Sox +101; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Seattle Mariners.
Seattle has a 26-32 record overall and a 12-11 record at home. Mariners hitters have a collective .389 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the AL.
Boston has a 31-28 record overall and an 18-14 record in road games. The Red Sox are 25-9 in games when they out-hit their opponents.
Saturday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Red Sox have a 5-0 advantage in the season series.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France has 11 doubles, nine home runs and 38 RBI for the Mariners. Cal Raleigh is 8-for-30 with a double, three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.
Rafael Devers has 23 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 31 RBI for the Red Sox. Xander Bogaerts is 9-for-34 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .248 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs
Red Sox: 8-2, .241 batting average, 1.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs
INJURIES: Mariners: Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Ken Giles: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)