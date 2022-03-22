How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Seattle Mariners Spring Training Game Live Online Without Cable on March 22, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago Cubs
- When: Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT
- TV: Marquee Sports Network and Root Sports Northwest
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on DIRECTV STREAM.
Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago Cubs. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Marquee Sports Network
|≥ $89.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Root Sports Northwest
|≥ $89.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-