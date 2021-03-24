How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago Cubs Spring Training Game on March 24, 2021 Live Online
On Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago Cubs
- When: Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT
- TV: Root Sports Northwest
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Seattle, the game is streaming on ROOT Sports Northwest, which is only available with a subscription to AT&T TV. They are not carried by Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – so this is your only option to stream Mariners games on your local RSN all year long.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.
