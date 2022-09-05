How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on September 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Monday, September 5, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox

In Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest. In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Rodriguez leads Mariners against the White Sox after 4-hit game

Chicago White Sox (67-67, third in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (76-58, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (4-5, 4.70 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Mariners: Marco Gonzales (10-12, 3.99 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -113, White Sox -107; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners take on the Chicago White Sox after Julio Rodriguez had four hits on Sunday in a 6-3 win over the Guardians.

Seattle has a 35-28 record in home games and a 76-58 record overall. Mariners hitters have a collective .386 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the AL.

Chicago is 33-31 on the road and 67-67 overall. The White Sox have a 22-5 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams play Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rodriguez has 20 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 66 RBI for the Mariners. Ty France is 11-for-33 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago with 15 home runs while slugging .454. A.J. Pollock is 10-for-34 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 9-1, .211 batting average, 1.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .272 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Aaron Bummer: 60-Day IL (lat), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)