 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on September 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox

In Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Chicago≥ $89.99---
Root Sports Northwest≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago and Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago and Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: White Sox play the Mariners leading series 1-0

Chicago White Sox (68-67, third in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (76-59, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Johnny Cueto (7-6, 2.93 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (11-5, 3.35 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 142 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -152, White Sox +130; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox play the Seattle Mariners leading the series 1-0.

Seattle has a 35-29 record at home and a 76-59 record overall. Mariners hitters have a collective .313 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the AL.

Chicago has a 34-31 record on the road and a 68-67 record overall. The White Sox are 34-15 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The White Sox lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez has 23 doubles, two triples and 25 home runs for the Mariners. Ty France is 11-for-36 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn ranks second on the White Sox with 41 extra base hits (25 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs). A.J. Pollock is 11-for-38 with three doubles, four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 8-2, .213 batting average, 1.82 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .261 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.