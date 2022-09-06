How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on September 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: White Sox play the Mariners leading series 1-0

Chicago White Sox (68-67, third in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (76-59, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Johnny Cueto (7-6, 2.93 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (11-5, 3.35 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 142 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -152, White Sox +130; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox play the Seattle Mariners leading the series 1-0.

Seattle has a 35-29 record at home and a 76-59 record overall. Mariners hitters have a collective .313 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the AL.

Chicago has a 34-31 record on the road and a 68-67 record overall. The White Sox are 34-15 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The White Sox lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez has 23 doubles, two triples and 25 home runs for the Mariners. Ty France is 11-for-36 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn ranks second on the White Sox with 41 extra base hits (25 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs). A.J. Pollock is 11-for-38 with three doubles, four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 8-2, .213 batting average, 1.82 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .261 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)