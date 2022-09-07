MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on September 7, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Mariners and White Sox play, winner claims 3-game series

Chicago White Sox (68-68, third in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (77-59, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Michael Kopech (0-0); Mariners: Luis Castillo (6-5, 2.71 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 133 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -198, White Sox +166; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners and Chicago White Sox play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Seattle has a 36-29 record in home games and a 77-59 record overall. Mariners pitchers have a collective 3.46 ERA, which ranks fourth in the AL.

Chicago is 68-68 overall and 34-32 in road games. The White Sox have a 40-15 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The White Sox hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Mariners with 25 home runs while slugging .441. Julio Rodriguez is 12-for-43 with a double, three home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn has 25 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 63 RBI while hitting .284 for the White Sox. Elvis Andrus is 15-for-41 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 8-2, .210 batting average, 1.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .263 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Luis Robert: day-to-day (wrist), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)