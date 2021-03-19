How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox Spring Training Game on March 19, 2021 Live Online

On Friday, March 19, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox

In Seattle, the game is streaming on ROOT Sports Northwest, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. It is the only service with the channel, so it is your best way to stream Mariners games locally all year long.

If you are a White Sox fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on NBC Sports Chicago all season long, you will need a subscription to fuboTV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. It is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

