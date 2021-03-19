 Skip to Content
The Streamable
How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox Spring Training Game on March 19, 2021 Live Online

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, March 19, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox

In Seattle, the game is streaming on ROOT Sports Northwest, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV.  It is the only service with the channel, so it is your best way to stream Mariners games locally all year long.

If you are a White Sox fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package.  In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on NBC Sports Chicago all season long, you will need a subscription to fuboTV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.  It is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Root Sports Northwest≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

