How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners Spring Training Game Live Online Without Cable on March 31, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians
- When: Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT
- TV: Root Sports Northwest
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.
Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|$10 OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Root Sports Northwest
|≥ $89.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-