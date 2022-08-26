How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on August 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming Options

On Friday, August 26, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Apple TV+.

In Seattle, Cleveland, and nationally, the game will be streaming on Apple TV+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

For the 2022 season, games that air on Apple TV+ will be free to all viewers. You can watch Friday Night Baseball in the Apple TV app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, VIZIO Smart TVs, and Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes. You can also stream it on your browser, including on Android devices at tv.apple.com.

“Friday Night Baseball” live pre- and postgame coverage will be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former Major League Baseball (MLB) players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians game won’t be available since it is on Apple TV+.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Apple TV+.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Mariners face the Guardians with 1-0 series lead

Cleveland Guardians (66-57, first in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (68-57, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (8-7, 3.10 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (10-5, 3.52 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 131 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -113, Mariners -106; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners play the Cleveland Guardians, leading the series 1-0.

Seattle is 33-27 in home games and 68-57 overall. The Mariners have a 47-6 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Cleveland has a 34-32 record in road games and a 66-57 record overall. Guardians hitters are batting a collective .252, which ranks fourth in the AL.

The teams meet Friday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez has 19 doubles, three triples and 20 home runs for the Mariners. Eugenio Suarez is 7-for-30 with a double, a triple, four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 25 home runs while slugging .547. Andres Gimenez is 9-for-31 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .226 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Guardians: 6-4, .254 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Ty France: day-to-day (calf), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)