MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Online on August 27, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Cleveland Guardians.

Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians game won’t be available since it is on FS1 (Fox Sports 1).

Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians meet in game 3 of series

Cleveland Guardians (66-57, first in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (68-57, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Zach Plesac (2-11, 4.43 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 93 strikeouts); Mariners: Luis Castillo (5-5, 2.93 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 119 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -182, Guardians +154; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners lead 2-0 in a four-game series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Seattle is 34-27 at home and 68-57 overall. The Mariners have a 32-11 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Cleveland has a 66-57 record overall and a 34-33 record in road games. Guardians hitters are batting a collective .252, the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play.

Saturday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Mariners with 47 extra base hits (22 doubles, two triples and 23 home runs). Mitch Haniger is 11-for-42 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Amed Rosario has 22 doubles, seven triples and eight home runs for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 11-for-37 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .237 batting average, 2.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Guardians: 5-5, .243 batting average, 2.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Ty France: day-to-day (calf), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)