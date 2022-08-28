How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on August 28, 2022: TV/Viewing Options

On Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Mariners face the Guardians with 2-1 series lead

Cleveland Guardians (67-58, first in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (69-58, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Aaron Civale (2-5, 5.37 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Mariners: Robbie Ray (10-8, 3.75 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 173 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -152, Guardians +129; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners play the Cleveland Guardians, leading the series 2-1.

Seattle is 34-28 at home and 69-58 overall. Mariners pitchers have a collective 3.61 ERA, which ranks fourth in the AL.

Cleveland is 67-58 overall and 35-33 on the road. The Guardians have gone 44-3 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Sunday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France is fourth on the Mariners with a .275 batting average, and has 19 doubles, 14 home runs, 29 walks and 62 RBI. Julio Rodriguez is 12-for-44 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 38 doubles, four triples and 26 home runs for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 14-for-39 with two doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .224 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Guardians: 5-5, .234 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)