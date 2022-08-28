 Skip to Content
How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on August 28, 2022: TV/Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Seattle Mariners games all year long.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Great Lakes≥ $89.99------
SportsTime Ohio≥ $89.99------
Root Sports Northwest≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Mariners face the Guardians with 2-1 series lead

Cleveland Guardians (67-58, first in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (69-58, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Aaron Civale (2-5, 5.37 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Mariners: Robbie Ray (10-8, 3.75 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 173 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -152, Guardians +129; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners play the Cleveland Guardians, leading the series 2-1.

Seattle is 34-28 at home and 69-58 overall. Mariners pitchers have a collective 3.61 ERA, which ranks fourth in the AL.

Cleveland is 67-58 overall and 35-33 on the road. The Guardians have gone 44-3 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Sunday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France is fourth on the Mariners with a .275 batting average, and has 19 doubles, 14 home runs, 29 walks and 62 RBI. Julio Rodriguez is 12-for-44 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 38 doubles, four triples and 26 home runs for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 14-for-39 with two doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .224 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Guardians: 5-5, .234 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

