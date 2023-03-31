How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians 2023 Opening Weekend Games Live Online For Free

Opening weekend is in full swing as the Seattle Mariners face the Cleveland Guardians. The MLB weekend games are airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Root Sports Northwest (plus a game on MLB Network and another on FS1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. Here’s everything you need to know about when and how to watch all the games this weekend including where you can watch the games for free with a trial subscription.

Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians (Game 2)

Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians (Game 3)

Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians (Game 4)

In Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Fubo. In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (formerly known as SportsTime Ohio), which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+ and Fubo.

In Seattle, Cleveland, and nationally the game will be streaming on MLB Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

To view the entire schedules of each team and what channels they are playing on, we suggest checking out our team pages:

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians second game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians Opening Weekend on DIRECTV STREAM?

Whether you are in the Emerald City or in the Home of Rock and Roll, you can stream the game on DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling do not carry these channels, this is your best option to stream Mariners and Guardians games all year long via live TV streaming service. Plus it comes with a five-day free trial.

In addition, when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM, you will also be able to stream sports on a number of other channels including FOX, ESPN, FS1 and college channels such as ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians Opening Weekend on Fubo?

Yep! Fubo carries all the channels that are broadcasting this weekend’s games between the Mariners and the Guardians. Plus, they offer a 7-day free trial.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians Opening Weekend on Hulu + Live TV?

The quick answer is no unless you want to watch the 3rd game on FS1. That’s because Hulu Live TV doesn’t carry either team’s local RSN (Root Sports or Bally Sports). So if you have Hulu already, you’ll need to go with one of the other options above. For nationally-televised games, Hulu Live TV is a great option, especially since it comes with the Disney Bundle which saves you from spending money on an ESPN+ or Disney+ subscription.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians Opening Weekend on Bally Sports+?

The Great Lakes’ local RSN is Bally Sports, so you would think that you could at least watch the Guardians with a subscription to Bally Sports+. Unfortunately, Bally does not have the rights to stream the Guardians’ games live in market; they only have cable and satellite provisions. There are actually only five baseball teams (Detroit Tigers, Miami Marlins, KC Royals, Milwaukee Brewers, and Tampa Bay Rays) that Bally has rights to stream on Bally Sports+. So while you have access to Bally Sports Arizona through the app, you won’t be able to watch the baseball games anytime yet.

Root Sports is not a Bally-operated station, so that shouldn’t surprise you that the Mariners are not available on the Bally Sports+ platform either.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians Opening Weekend on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV does not carry either Root Sports channels nor Bally Sports channels, so you won’t be able to check out the game with this live TV streamer. Best to go with DIRECTV STREAM for the reasons we’ve pointed to above.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians Opening Weekend on YouTube TV?

Similar to Sling, YouTube TV does not carry either Spectrum SportsNet channels nor Bally Sports channels, so you won’t be able to check out the game with this live TV streamer. YouTube also dropped MLB earlier this year citing carriage disputes. You’ll want to go with DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo for the reasons we’ve pointed out above.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Sling TV, Bally Sports+, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Opening Weekend

Location: Seattle at T-Moble Park (Home of the Mariners)

Weather: Not so great, with temperatures in the mid 40s and rain in the forecast all weekend

Teams: