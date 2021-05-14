 Skip to Content
How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Indians Live Online on May 14, 2021: Streaming & TV

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, May 14, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Cleveland Indians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Indians

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Indians games all year long.

Cleveland heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Zach Plesac. Plesac went eight innings, surrendering two runs on two hits with two strikeouts against Seattle.

Indians: Aaron Civale (5-0, 2.91 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Mariners: Chris Flexen (3-1, 3.78 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

The Mariners are 9-9 on their home turf. Seattle has a team on-base percentage of .279, last in the American League. Ty France leads the lineup with a mark of .333.

The Indians are 11-7 on the road. The Cleveland pitching staff owns a team ERA of 3.37, Zach Plesac leads the staff with a mark of 3.56.

The Indians won the last meeting 4-2. Plesac earned his third victory and Jose Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Cleveland. Logan Gilbert took his first loss for Seattle.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

