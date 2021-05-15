 Skip to Content
How to Watch Cleveland Indians vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on May 15, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Cleveland Indians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Indians

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Indians games all year long.

Seattle and Cleveland will play on Saturday. Indians: Triston McKenzie (1-1, 4.94 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Mariners: Justus Sheffield (2-3, 4.91 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 29 strikeouts).

The Mariners are 10-9 in home games in 2020. Seattle ranks last in the American League in hitting with a .203 batting average. Mitch Haniger leads the team with an average of .252.

The Indians are 11-8 on the road. Cleveland’s team on-base percentage of .280 is last in the MLB. Jordan Luplow leads the team with an OBP of .337.

The Mariners won the last meeting 7-3. Chris Flexen secured his fourth victory and Jarred Kelenic went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI for Seattle. Aaron Civale took his first loss for Cleveland.

