How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online Without Cable on June 22, 2021: TV Channels/Live Stream
On Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Seattle Mariners vs. Colorado Rockies
- When: Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Root Sports Northwest
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners and Colorado Rockies games all year long.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-2, 9.58 ERA, 2.27 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Mariners: Chris Flexen (6-3, 4.12 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)
LINE: Mariners -160, Rockies +139; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Colorado will play on Tuesday.
The Mariners are 23-15 on their home turf. Seattle has a collective on-base percentage of .289, last in the majors. Ty France leads the club with a mark of .358.
The Rockies are 5-27 on the road. The Colorado offense has compiled a .248 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the league. Yonathan Daza leads the team with a mark of .328.
