MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online Without Cable on June 23, 2021: Streaming
On Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Seattle Mariners vs. Colorado Rockies
- When: Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Root Sports Northwest
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners and Colorado Rockies games all year long.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (5-6, 4.26 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) Mariners: Justus Sheffield (5-6, 5.51 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)
LINE: Mariners -105, Rockies -112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Colorado enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.
The Mariners are 24-15 in home games in 2020. Seattle’s team on-base percentage of .289 is last in the MLB. Ty France leads the team with an OBP of .354.
The Rockies have gone 5-28 away from home. Colorado ranks eighth in the league in hitting with a .247 batting average, Yonathan Daza leads the team with an average of .321.
The Mariners won the last meeting 2-1. Paul Sewald earned his fourth victory and Shed Long went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Seattle. Tyler Kinley registered his second loss for Colorado.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Root Sports Northwest
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-