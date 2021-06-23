MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online Without Cable on June 23, 2021: Streaming

On Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Colorado Rockies

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (5-6, 4.26 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) Mariners: Justus Sheffield (5-6, 5.51 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners -105, Rockies -112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Mariners are 24-15 in home games in 2020. Seattle’s team on-base percentage of .289 is last in the MLB. Ty France leads the team with an OBP of .354.

The Rockies have gone 5-28 away from home. Colorado ranks eighth in the league in hitting with a .247 batting average, Yonathan Daza leads the team with an average of .321.

The Mariners won the last meeting 2-1. Paul Sewald earned his fourth victory and Shed Long went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Seattle. Tyler Kinley registered his second loss for Colorado.

