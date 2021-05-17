How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on May 17, 2021: TV Options/Streaming

On Monday, May 17, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

Seattle and Detroit will meet on Monday. Tigers: Casey Mize (2-3, 4.19 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (1-2, 4.30 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 45 strikeouts).

The Mariners are 12-9 in home games in 2020. The Seattle offense has compiled a .204 batting average as a team this season, last in the American League. Mitch Haniger leads the team with a mark of .268.

The Tigers are 5-14 on the road. Detroit’s lineup has 36 home runs this season, Robbie Grossman leads the club with four homers.

