How to Watch Tigers vs. Mariners Live Online on May 18, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com

Detroit heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Mize. Mize threw 7 2/3 innings, giving up one run on three hits with seven strikeouts against Seattle.

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (2-2, 3.91 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Mariners: Justin Dunn (1-1, 3.72 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 24 strikeouts).

The Mariners are 12-10 in home games in 2020. Seattle ranks last in the MLB in hitting with a .203 batting average, Mitch Haniger leads the team with an average of .269.

The Tigers have gone 6-14 away from home. Detroit’s lineup has 39 home runs this season, Wilson Ramos leads them with six homers.

The Tigers won the last meeting 4-1. Casey Mize recorded his third victory and Eric Haase went 2-for-4 with two home runs and two RBI for Detroit. Yusei Kikuchi took his third loss for Seattle.

Live TV Streaming Option