 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Tigers vs. Mariners Live Online on May 18, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers

Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

  • Click “” to activate the promotion
  • Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
  • You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
  • After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
Get $75 Back

Detroit heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Mize. Mize threw 7 2/3 innings, giving up one run on three hits with seven strikeouts against Seattle.

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (2-2, 3.91 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Mariners: Justin Dunn (1-1, 3.72 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 24 strikeouts).

The Mariners are 12-10 in home games in 2020. Seattle ranks last in the MLB in hitting with a .203 batting average, Mitch Haniger leads the team with an average of .269.

The Tigers have gone 6-14 away from home. Detroit’s lineup has 39 home runs this season, Wilson Ramos leads them with six homers.

The Tigers won the last meeting 4-1. Casey Mize recorded his third victory and Eric Haase went 2-for-4 with two home runs and two RBI for Detroit. Yusei Kikuchi took his third loss for Seattle.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Detroit≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Detroit≥ $84.99------
Root Sports Northwest≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.