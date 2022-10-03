How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on October 3, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, October 3, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Tigers try to continue road win streak in matchup against the Mariners

Detroit Tigers (64-93, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (87-71, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Bryan Garcia (1-0, 3.29 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (1-0, 6.48 ERA, 1.92 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -251, Tigers +206; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers visit the Seattle Mariners looking to continue a three-game road winning streak.

Seattle has an 87-71 record overall and a 43-34 record in home games. The Mariners rank fifth in the AL with 190 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Detroit has a 30-47 record on the road and a 64-93 record overall. The Tigers have a 33-6 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Monday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.P. Crawford has 24 doubles, three triples and six home runs for the Mariners. Jarred Kelenic is 8-for-36 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Jeimer Candelario has 19 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 48 RBI for the Tigers. Javier Baez is 8-for-37 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .250 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored by four runs

Tigers: 8-2, .245 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Julio Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Willi Castro: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (back), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Jimenez: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (mental health), Rony Garcia: 60-Day IL (biceps), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)