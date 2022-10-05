MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on October 5, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Seattle Mariners games all year long.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers play in game 4 of series

Detroit Tigers (65-95, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (89-72, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander (4-11, 4.72 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Mariners: Marco Gonzales (10-15, 4.14 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -225, Tigers +185

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Detroit Tigers with a 2-1 series lead.

Seattle has an 89-72 record overall and a 45-35 record at home. The Mariners are 33-21 in games decided by one run.

Detroit has a 31-49 record on the road and a 65-95 record overall. The Tigers are 15-8 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the seventh time this season. The Mariners lead the season series 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez has 24 doubles, two triples, 31 home runs and 87 RBI for the Mariners. Mitch Haniger is 11-for-32 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Javier Baez has 27 doubles, four triples and 17 home runs for the Tigers. Harold Castro is 10-for-29 with two doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .261 batting average, 5.09 ERA, outscored by two runs

Tigers: 7-3, .241 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Sam Haggerty: 10-Day IL (groin), Jesse Winker: day-to-day (neck), Julio Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Willi Castro: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (back), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Jimenez: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (mental health), Rony Garcia: 60-Day IL (biceps), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)