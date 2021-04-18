How to Watch Mariners vs. Astros Streaming Online on April 18, 2021: TV Channels

On Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

Jake Odorizzi (0-1, 13.50 ERA, 2.10 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) of the Astros, faces Justus Sheffield (0-1, 4.91 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) of the Mariners. The teams meet for the third time this season, splitting the first two games.

The Mariners went 20-20 in division games in 2020. Seattle averaged 7.2 hits per game last season while batting .226 as a team. The Astros went 19-21 in division play in 2020. Houston hit .240 as a team last year and averaged 3.1 extra base hits per game.