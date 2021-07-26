 Skip to Content
How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online Without Cable on July 26, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, July 26, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Luis Garcia (7-5, 2.76 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 105 strikeouts) Mariners: Darren McCaughan (0-0, 1.80 ERA, .60 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners +155, Astros -177; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Altuve and the Astros will take on the Mariners Monday.

The Mariners are 32-21 on their home turf. Seattle has hit 124 home runs as a team this season. Mitch Haniger leads the team with 25, averaging one every 14.9 at-bats.

The Astros have gone 27-19 away from home. Houston is hitting a collective .264 this season, led by Michael Brantley with an average of .326.

The Mariners won the last meeting 1-0. Yusei Kikuchi secured his first victory and Taylor Trammell went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Seattle. Luis Garcia registered his third loss for Houston.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Southwest≥ $84.99-----
Root Sports Northwest≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

