How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online Without Cable on July 27, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (7-2, 3.04 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 107 strikeouts) Mariners: Chris Flexen (9-4, 3.35 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners +132, Astros -151; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Houston will play on Tuesday.

The Mariners are 33-21 on their home turf. Seattle is hitting a collective batting average of .218 this season, led by Ty France with an average of .276.

The Astros are 27-20 on the road. Houston is slugging .435 as a unit. Kyle Tucker leads the team with a slugging percentage of .520.

The Mariners won the last meeting 11-8. Kendall Graveman earned his fourth victory and Dylan Moore went 1-for-2 with a home run and four RBI for Seattle. Ryne Stanek registered his second loss for Houston.