How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros Live Online Without Cable on July 28, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jake Odorizzi (3-5, 4.23 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 51 strikeouts) Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (6-5, 3.87 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners +108, Astros -125; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Houston will square off on Wednesday.

The Mariners are 33-22 on their home turf. The Seattle offense has compiled a .218 batting average as a team this season, Ty France leads the team with a mark of .275.

The Astros have gone 28-20 away from home. Houston is slugging .436 as a unit. Yordan Alvarez leads the team with a slugging percentage of .523.

The Astros won the last meeting 8-6. Lance McCullers Jr. earned his eighth victory and Alvarez went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI for Houston. Chris Flexen took his fifth loss for Seattle.