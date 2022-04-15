 Skip to Content
How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Game Live Online on April 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, April 15, 2022 at 9:42 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros

In Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Mariners host the Astros in first of 3-game series

Houston Astros (4-2) vs. Seattle Mariners (3-3)

Seattle; Friday, 9:42 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jake Odorizzi (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, two strikeouts); Mariners: Marco Gonzales (0-1, 9.00 ERA, 4.00 WHIP, one strikeout)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -129, Mariners +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners open a three-game series at home against the Houston Astros on Friday.

Seattle had a 90-72 record overall and a 46-35 record in home games last season. The Mariners slugged .385 with a .303 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.

Houston went 95-67 overall and 44-37 on the road last season. The Astros scored 5.3 runs per game while allowing 4.1 last season.

INJURIES: Mariners: Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sergio Romo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan White: 10-Day IL (sports hernia), Ken Giles: 10-Day IL (finger)

Astros: Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-Day IL (forearm), Taylor Jones: 10-Day IL (back)

