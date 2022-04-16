How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros Game Live Online on April 16, 2022: TV/Streaming Options

On Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 9:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros

In Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Mariners play the Astros after Frazier's 4-hit game

Houston Astros (4-3) vs. Seattle Mariners (4-3)

Seattle; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Justin Verlander (0-1, 1.80 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Mariners: Chris Flexen (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -156, Mariners +133; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners play the Houston Astros after Adam Frazier had four hits on Friday in an 11-1 win over the Astros.

Seattle had a 90-72 record overall and a 46-35 record at home last season. The Mariners averaged 7.5 hits per game last season and totaled 199 home runs.

Houston went 95-67 overall and 44-37 on the road a season ago. The Astros slugged .444 as a team last season with 3.3 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Mariners: Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sergio Romo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan White: 10-Day IL (sports hernia), Ken Giles: 10-Day IL (finger)

Astros: Yordan Alvarez: day-to-day (health and safety protocols), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-Day IL (forearm), Taylor Jones: 10-Day IL (back)