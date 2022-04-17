MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Game Live Online on April 17, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

On Sunday, April 17, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros

In Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM.

Price: $69.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Root Sports Northwest

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Root Sports Northwest

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Mariners and Astros meet to determine series winner

Houston Astros (5-3) vs. Seattle Mariners (4-4)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jose Urquidy (1-0, 1.80 ERA, .80 WHIP, two strikeouts); Mariners: Matt Brash (0-1, 3.38 ERA, .94 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -122, Mariners +102; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Seattle had a 90-72 record overall and a 46-35 record at home last season. The Mariners slugged .385 with a .688 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.

Houston went 95-67 overall and 44-37 on the road a season ago. The Astros slugged .444 as a team last season with 3.3 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Mariners: Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sergio Romo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan White: 10-Day IL (sports hernia), Ken Giles: 10-Day IL (finger)

Astros: Ryan Pressly: 10-Day IL (knee), Yordan Alvarez: day-to-day (health and safety protocols), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-Day IL (forearm), Taylor Jones: 10-Day IL (back)