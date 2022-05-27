How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros Live Online on May 27, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Friday, May 27, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros

In Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Mariners host the Astros to open 3-game series

Houston Astros (29-16, first in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (18-27, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Justin Verlander (6-1, 1.22 ERA, .72 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Mariners: Chris Flexen (1-6, 4.98 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -200, Mariners +169; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Houston Astros on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Seattle has a 10-9 record at home and an 18-27 record overall. Mariners hitters are batting a collective .233, which ranks ninth in the AL.

Houston has a 15-10 record in road games and a 29-16 record overall. The Astros are 14-0 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams play Friday for the seventh time this season. The Astros lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.P. Crawford has eight doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 11-for-40 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with 12 home runs while slugging .551. Kyle Tucker is 6-for-32 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 2-8, .232 batting average, 6.25 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Astros: 6-4, .239 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Abraham Toro: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (right shouler), Ken Giles: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Jake Odorizzi: 15-Day IL (leg), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)