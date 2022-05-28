 Skip to Content
How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on May 28, 2022: Streaming/Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros

In Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Mariners play the Astros with 1-0 series lead

Houston Astros (29-17, first in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (19-27, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jose Urquidy (4-1, 4.24 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (4-2, 2.77 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -125, Mariners +106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros, leading the series 1-0.

Seattle has an 11-9 record in home games and a 19-27 record overall. The Mariners have a 15-9 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Houston has a 15-11 record on the road and a 29-17 record overall. The Astros are third in the majors with 59 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

The teams match up Saturday for the eighth time this season. The Astros are ahead 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Mariners with nine home runs while slugging .440. Ty France is 16-for-40 with five doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with 12 home runs while slugging .549. Kyle Tucker is 6-for-31 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 3-7, .249 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Astros: 6-4, .242 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Jesse Winker: day-to-day (shoulder), Abraham Toro: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (right shouler), Ken Giles: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Jake Odorizzi: 15-Day IL (leg), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

