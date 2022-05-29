MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros Live Online on May 29, 2022: Streaming

On Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Astros try to break road losing streak, take on the Mariners

Houston Astros (29-18, first in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (20-27, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Luis Garcia (3-3, 3.37 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Mariners: Marco Gonzales (3-4, 3.74 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -151, Mariners +128; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros will look to stop a three-game road slide when they take on the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle has gone 12-9 at home and 20-27 overall. Mariners hitters are batting a collective .237, which ranks sixth in the AL.

Houston is 29-18 overall and 15-12 in road games. The Astros have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .400.

Sunday’s game is the ninth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France has 10 doubles and seven home runs for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 13-for-42 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has six doubles and eight home runs for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 13-for-36 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .264 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by three runs

Astros: 5-5, .218 batting average, 2.69 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Abraham Toro: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (right shouler), Ken Giles: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Jake Odorizzi: 15-Day IL (leg), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)