How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on July 22, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 22, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Mariners play the Astros on home winning streak

Houston Astros (61-32, first in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (51-42, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jose Urquidy (8-4, 4.09 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Mariners: Marco Gonzales (5-9, 3.50 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -115, Mariners -103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners, on a six-game home winning streak, host the Houston Astros.

Seattle has a 24-20 record at home and a 51-42 record overall. The Mariners have a 21-12 record in games decided by one run.

Houston has gone 31-18 in road games and 61-32 overall. Astros pitchers have a collective 2.98 ERA, which leads the AL.

Friday’s game is the 13th time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 6-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Mariners with 16 home runs while slugging .440. Adam Frazier is 14-for-37 with a double, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has a .309 batting average to lead the Astros, and has 12 doubles, two triples and 27 home runs. Alex Bregman is 10-for-38 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 10-0, .252 batting average, 2.61 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Astros: 6-4, .208 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Mariners: J.P. Crawford: day-to-day (finger), Ken Giles: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Jason Castro: 10-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm)