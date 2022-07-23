How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros Live Online on July 23, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Root Sports Northwest, and FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros

In Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

In Seattle, Houston, and nationally the game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros game won’t be available since it is on FS1 (Fox Sports 1).

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Astros visit the Mariners In Second Game of Series

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners

Seattle; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Justin Verlander (12-3, 1.89 ERA, .88 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (10-3, 2.84 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -139, Mariners +118; over/under is 7 runs

Seattle went 90-72 overall and 46-35 in home games last season. The Mariners pitching staff put up a 4.30 ERA collectively last season while averaging 8.3 strikeouts and 3.0 walks per nine innings.

Houston went 95-67 overall and 44-37 in road games last season. The Astros averaged 9.2 hits per game last season while batting a collective .267 and slugging .444.

INJURIES: Mariners: Julio Rodriguez: day-to-day (wrist), J.P. Crawford: day-to-day (finger), Ken Giles: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Jason Castro: 10-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm)