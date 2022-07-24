MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on July 24, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Astros bring 3-game road win streak into game against the Mariners

Houston Astros (63-32, first in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (51-44, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (8-4, 2.66 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Mariners: Robbie Ray (8-6, 3.54 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 135 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -118, Mariners -101; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros hit the road against the Seattle Mariners aiming to continue a three-game road winning streak.

Seattle has a 24-22 record in home games and a 51-44 record overall. The Mariners have a 21-12 record in games decided by one run.

Houston has a 63-32 record overall and a 33-18 record on the road. The Astros are 36-12 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Sunday’s game is the 15th time these teams square off this season. The Astros have an 8-6 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez has 16 home runs, 26 walks and 52 RBI while hitting .277 for the Mariners. Adam Frazier is 14-for-37 with a double, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has a .307 batting average to lead the Astros, and has 12 doubles, two triples and 28 home runs. Alex Bregman is 10-for-39 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 8-2, .233 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Astros: 7-3, .216 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Julio Rodriguez: day-to-day (wrist), J.P. Crawford: day-to-day (finger), Ken Giles: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Jacob Meyers: day-to-day (left elbow), Jason Castro: 10-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm)