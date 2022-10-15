How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners ALDS Game 3 Live Online on October 15, 2022: Streaming & TV Channels

On Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros

When: Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT

TV: TBS

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

In Seattle, Houston, and nationally the game will be streaming on TBS.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros game won’t be available since it is on TBS.

However, during the MLB Playoffs, if you authenticate with your TV Everywhere credentials, you can watch playoffs games in the MLB App.

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Astros look to sweep ALDS in Game 3 against Mariners

Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season)

Seattle; Saturday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (4-2, 2.27 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (1-1, 7.30 ERA, 2.03 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -110, Astros -110; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros play in Game 3 of the ALDS. The Astros hold a 2-0 lead in the series and can advance to the ALCS with a win.

Seattle has a 90-72 record overall and a 46-35 record in home games. The Mariners have hit 197 total home runs to rank fifth in the AL.

Houston is 51-30 in road games and 106-56 overall. The Astros have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .247.

Saturday’s game is the 22nd meeting between these teams this season. The Astros are up 14-7 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez has 24 doubles, three triples and 28 home runs for the Mariners. Adam Frazier is 11-for-34 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has 29 doubles, two triples and 37 home runs for the Astros. Jeremy Pena is 13-for-36 with a double, a triple, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .269 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Astros: 7-3, .275 batting average, 2.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (neck), Sam Haggerty: 10-Day IL (groin), Julio Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)