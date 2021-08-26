How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online Without Cable on August 26, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (8-12, 5.50 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 117 strikeouts) Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (7-7, 4.15 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 142 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners -166, Royals +145; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Kansas City will face off on Thursday.

The Mariners are 37-25 in home games in 2020. Seattle is averaging 4.0 RBI per game this season. Kyle Seager leads the team with 82 total runs batted in.

The Royals are 24-39 on the road. Kansas City has hit 127 home runs as a team this season. Salvador Perez leads the team with 34, averaging one every 14.1 at-bats.

