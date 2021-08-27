How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online Without Cable on August 27, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, August 27, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (4-6, 4.94 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) Mariners: Logan Gilbert (5-5, 5.16 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 92 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners -170, Royals +150; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Kansas City will face off on Friday.

The Mariners are 37-26 in home games in 2020. Seattle hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .297 this season, led by Ty France with a mark of .357.

The Royals are 25-39 on the road. Kansas City has hit 128 home runs as a team this season. Salvador Perez leads the club with 35, averaging one every 13.9 at-bats.

The Royals won the last meeting 6-4. Ervin Santana earned his first victory and Perez went 1-for-5 with a home run and four RBI for Kansas City. Joe Smith took his second loss for Seattle.

