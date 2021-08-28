MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online Without Cable on August 28, 2021: Streaming

On Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Carlos Hernandez (4-1, 3.34 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) Mariners: Tyler Anderson (6-8, 4.14 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners -157, Royals +132; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Kansas City will meet on Saturday.

The Mariners are 37-27 on their home turf. The Seattle pitching staff averages 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, Yusei Kikuchi leads them with a mark of 9.5.

The Royals are 26-39 on the road. Kansas City hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .302 this season, led by Nicky Lopez with a mark of .352.

The Royals won the last meeting 8-7. Josh Staumont earned his third victory and Salvador Perez went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI for Kansas City. Yohan Ramirez took his second loss for Seattle.

Live TV Streaming Option