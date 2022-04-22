How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals Game Live Online on April 22, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, April 22, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Seattle Mariners games all year long.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM. Price: $69.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Mariners host the Royals to start 3-game series

Kansas City Royals (5-6, third in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (7-5, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (0-1, 1.38 ERA, .62 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Mariners: Chris Flexen (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, three strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -137, Royals +117; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners start a three-game series at home against the Kansas City Royals on Friday.

Seattle has a 4-2 record in home games and a 7-5 record overall. The Mariners are 2-1 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Kansas City is 5-6 overall and 5-5 at home. The Royals have a 3-1 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France leads the Mariners with a .356 batting average, and has three doubles, three home runs, six walks and 12 RBI. Adam Frazier is 14-for-39 with six RBI over the past 10 games.

Salvador Perez has a double and four home runs for the Royals. Andrew Benintendi is 13-for-35 with a triple, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .239 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Royals: 4-6, .212 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Paul Sewald: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Luis Torrens: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sergio Romo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan White: 10-Day IL (sports hernia), Ken Giles: 10-Day IL (finger)

Royals: Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)